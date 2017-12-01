Americus armed robbery suspect arrested

Tuesday November 21, 2017, at approximately 9:40 p.m., the Americus Police Department responded to the Dollar General Store located at 1408 East Forsyth, in the Perlis Plaza, to a reported armed robbery.

An investigation began immediately and warrants were issued on November 27, 2017 for Reginald Jamal Fench of Americus.

Fench has been taken into custody and is charged with Armed Robbery and two counts of Aggravated Assault.

