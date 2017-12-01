GA cotton yield lower, but quality good

The South Georgia cotton harvest is progressing well, although the yields are off.

Thanks to plenty of dry weather, the fiber itself is high quality.

Lee County's extension agent is not sure why the cotton yield is down but said that the harvest itself is on-going

"The cotton harvest is finished when it is finished. It usually finishes in December, there are some unusual times when it will go into January, but that is not a good thing," said Lee Co. UGA Extension Coordinator Doug Collins.

It's not a good thing because that means the weather has prevented harvesting and can cause the cotton fiber to deteriorate and change color.

