Valdosta man shot in robbery

Late Wednesday night, Valdosta Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Cypress Street.

The victim was found shot twice and was transported to a local hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim reported that three African American men robbed him, and he was shot when he struggled.

The victim knew one of the suspects, identified as Aquavious Morgan.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant against Morgan for armed robbery and aggravated assault, issued a lookout to law enforcement in the region, and he was arrested in Ware County. They are still working to identify the others involved. I

If anyone has any information about this case, they are asked to call Investigations at 229-293-3145 or call the tip line at 229-293-3091.

