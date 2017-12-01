ASU official resigns - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ASU official resigns

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
Residence Hall 2 at ASU (Source: WALB) Residence Hall 2 at ASU (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany State Director of Enrollment, Brencleveton Truss, turned in his letter of resignation today. 

It is effective January 5, 2018.

Truss had served in that capacity for a year.

Albany State University's enrollment was 7.6 percent lower this year than the fall 2016 semester.

He mentioned in his letter that enrollment was up over 60% for freshmen next year.

