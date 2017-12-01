ASU official resigns

Albany State Director of Enrollment, Brencleveton Truss, turned in his letter of resignation today.

It is effective January 5, 2018.

Truss had served in that capacity for a year.

Albany State University's enrollment was 7.6 percent lower this year than the fall 2016 semester.

He mentioned in his letter that enrollment was up over 60% for freshmen next year.

