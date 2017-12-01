Need some Christmas $$$ ?

Mega Millions and Powerball are gearing up to offer Georgia Lottery players a chance to get some Christmas cash, with a Mega Millions jackpot of $145 million, and a Saturday Powerball jackpot worth $177 million.
The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled over 13 times.
Mega Millions offers two jackpot payment options: the $145 million annuity prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $91 million.
It only takes $2 to play Mega Millions for a chance to win big. Players can multiply prizes with the Megaplier option for an additional $1 per play. The new optional $3 wager 'Just the Jackpot' allows players to receive two entries for a chance to win the game’s jackpot prize only.
The Powerball jackpot has rolled over 10 times.
Powerball offers two jackpot payment options: the $177 million jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $111 million. Powerball tickets are $2 per play.
As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Mega Millions and Powerball will benefit education in the state of Georgia.
MEGA MILLIONS FAST FACTS
Draw Date: Friday, Dec. 1, 2017
Estimated Jackpot Amount: $145 million
Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments
Cash Option Amount: Approximately $91 million
Cost to Play: $2 per play; additional $1 per play for Megaplier; $3 for Just the Jackpot
Drawings: 11 p.m. (ET) every Tuesday and Friday
Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24
Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:302 million
Date Jackpot Began Rolling: Oct. 17, 2017
Number of Rolls: 13
Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: Oct. 13, 2017 – $43 million (Michigan and Rhode Island)
#1 Mega Millions Jackpot: March 30, 2012 – $656 million (3 winning tickets – Illinois, Kansas and Maryland – $218.6 million each)
POWERBALL FAST FACTS
Draw Date: Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017
Estimated Jackpot Amount: $177 million
Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments
Cash Option Amount: Approximately $111 million
Cost to Play: $2 per play; an additional $1 per play to add the Power Play multiplier
Drawings: 11 p.m. (ET) every Wednesday and Saturday
Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24.87
Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:292 million
Date Jackpot Began Rolling: Oct. 28, 2017
Number of Rolls: 10
Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: Oct. 25, 2017 – $191 million jackpot (Louisiana)
#1 Powerball Jackpot: Jan. 13, 2016 – $1.586 billion jackpot (Calif.; Fla.; and Tenn.)
