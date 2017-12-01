Former Tift Blue Devil graduates basic

(San Antonio, Texas, - WALB) U.S. Air Force Airman Tarik J. White graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, according to the Joint Hometown News Service.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

White is the son of Anthony White of Tifton, and Angelia Bervard of Thomasville, and nephew of Estella Gaines of Tifton.

He is a 2014 graduate of Tift County High School, Tifton, Ga.