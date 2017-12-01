APD enforces safety and road closures ahead of Christmas parade

If parade goers see anything suspicious, they're asked to find an officer or call 911 (Source: WALB

The Albany Police Department wants to make sure everyone has a safe time at this year's Splendor of Christmas Light Parade in downtown Albany on Saturday, December 2.

Albany Police Public Information Officer Phyllis Banks said the department has created a strategic safety plan for this year's parade.

More than 25,000 people are expected to line the streets of downtown Albany. APD officers, both in and out of uniform, will walk the streets before, during, and after the parade to make sure everybody stays on Santa's nice list.

The department will also be watching from above thanks to several security cameras located throughout the area.

"We just want to make this a fun family event, which it has the reputation of being every year, so we want to continue that tradition," Banks said.

Officers could also use your eyes during the event.

"Partner with the Albany Police Department. So if you see anything suspicious, report it to an officer or call 911," Banks said.

In addition to providing security, the police department will also be enforcing several road closures.

Beginning at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, the 200 block of Pine Ave. will be blocked off. At noon, portions of Pine Ave., between Byron Road and North Monroe Street, will be closed. Several roads including West Broad Avenue and North Front Street will begin to close at 4:00 p.m. North Jefferson Street will be the last road to close at 4:30 p.m.

For those looking to be a part of the crowd, the entertainment will begin at 5:00 p.m. in the 200 block of Pine. The parade will officially begin at 6:00 p.m. with the lighting of the Albany tree set to happen just before the parade.

Organizers said several storm recovery volunteers, who spent hours helping others after the storms from earlier this year, will have the honor of lighting the tree.

The parade will begin at Pine Avenue and head towards the river. It will travel to North Front Street and turn onto West Broad Avenue.

