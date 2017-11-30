Hundreds show up for Chehaw's Bike Night

Event-goers got an up close up first look at the park's Christmas lights all the way through the bike trail. (Source: WALB)

More than 400 people enjoyed the lights at the Chehaw annual Bike Night on Thursday.

Event-goers got an up close up first look at the park's Christmas lights throughout the bike trail. It's the first day of Chehaw's annual Festival of Lights.

Organizers said Bike Night is a one of a kind event for Southwest Georgia.

"This is certainly something that is totally unique to our area. I don't know of anywhere else where you can go ride through Christmas lights," said Chehaw's Director of Community Engagement Morgan Burnette.

You can catch Chehaw's lights from now until December 30.

The park will be holding nights with attractions throughout December, including a snow pit and premium nights with Santa himself.

