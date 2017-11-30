Monroe's Alissa Jones hits must-see game winner over Lee County

The Lee County girls led by as many as 17 points Thursday night over Monroe, but the Lady Tornadoes erased the lead and won the game at the buzzer 65-64.

Monroe's Alissa Jones went to the free throw line down by one with 6.4 second left.

She needed to sink the first free throw to tie, and the second for the lead, but she missed the front end of the one-and-one.

"I let my team down," said the senior guard. "They were depending on me to come back so I had to get the ball and score."

That's exactly what she did. Lee County rebounded the ball, but Jones stole the outlet pass and ripped a deep shot from the wing to take a one-point lead as the time expired.

She knew it was good before it left her hands.

"I had a lot (of confidence). I knew I was going to make it because I wanted to do it."

Just like Jones, Monroe's head coach Jennifer Acree knew the game wasn't over after the initial miss.

"I knew even if she did miss the shot we still had an opportunity to win the ball game," said Acree.

Monroe improved to (2-2) on the season, both wins coming against Lee County who dropped to (1-3).

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!