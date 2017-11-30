LGBTQ support group holds second meeting

The group was formed three months ago and is meeting and working with Open Arms. (Source: WALB)

A support group for the LGBTQ community in Albany and South Georgia held its second meeting Thursday night.

The group has about 30 members so far and is inviting others who wish to join them for community support.

One of its first concerns is getting young LGBTQ individuals, living on the streets, into a safe environment.

"To all LGBTQ people, if you don't feel safe in your environment, if you don't feel loved, if you do not feel as if you are going to make it, please reach out to Open Arms," said Marquis Spivey, the group's president.

Spivey said the support group will hold another meeting next month. If you would like to join or get involved, call Open Arms at (229) 431-1131 for more information.

