Albany State swept by Claflin at home

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Director
Michael Moore with the Golden Rams in a timeout (Source: WALB) Michael Moore with the Golden Rams in a timeout (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany State's men and women fell to Claflin in a home doubleheader Thursday night.

The women dropped a close battle in the early game 60-54 to drop to (4-4) on the season.

The men fell in the nightcap 68-51. The Golden Rams remain winless (0-8) to start the year.

