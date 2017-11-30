Albany State swept by Claflin at home

Albany State's men and women fell to Claflin in a home doubleheader Thursday night.
The women dropped a close battle in the early game 60-54 to drop to (4-4) on the season.
The men fell in the nightcap 68-51. The Golden Rams remain winless (0-8) to start the year.
