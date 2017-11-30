ARC encourages residents to adopt a family in need for holidays

McCarty said there are about 75 individuals who still need to be adopted. (Source: WALB)

An Albany nonprofit is asking residents to adopt a family in need this holiday season with their annual Angel Tree program.

For the past several years, the staff at the Advocacy Resource Center selected residents who are most in need to receive Christmas gifts.

The ARC mainly serves residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Every year, case managers create an anonymous angel tree list for people in the community to adopt.

This year, there are 150 individuals.

Many of items on the wish lists include games and clothes.

"Each year we select individuals that we serve who are the most in need, who may not have a family or the means to have a really great Christmas," said Executive Assistant Marcie McCarty.

McCarty said there are about 75 individuals who still need to be adopted.

Residents can drop off monetary donations or gifts at the ARC located at 2200 Stuart Avenue.

They'll be accepting those until December 15th.

