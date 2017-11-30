Hundreds attend Chehaw's holiday market

Hundreds of residents got the Christmas season started, with some shopping at Chehaw Park on Thursday night. (Source: WALB)

Hundreds of residents got the Christmas season started with some shopping at Chehaw Park on Thursday night.

Chehaw hosted its 2nd Annual Holiday Market at the Creekside Education Center.

More than 45 vendors signed up for the event which is about the same as last year.

Staff said the event gives vendors an opportunity to sell their products during the holiday season.

"I was really glad that Chehaw decided to offer, you know, the Christmas shopping because a lot of times I go out of town to do it because I haven't really found a lot of them in Albany," said Downtown Dawson Boutique Owner Morgan Layfield.

Layfield said holiday markets like the one on Thursday help local business owners market their storefronts to new customers.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!