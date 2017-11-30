UPDATE: State will probe Georgia-Pacific fire - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: State will probe Georgia-Pacific fire

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Austin Carver) (Source: Austin Carver)
Crews responded to a fire at the old Georgia-Pacific plant in Vienna Thursday night. (Source: WALB) Crews responded to a fire at the old Georgia-Pacific plant in Vienna Thursday night. (Source: WALB)
VIENNA, GA (WALB) -

Crews in Vienna responded to a fire at the old Georgia-Pacific Plant off Highway 41 Thursday night.

Friday morning, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens' office said they are investigating the fire.

"The exact cause of the fire is undetermined at this time," Hudgens said. "Because of extensive damage to the structure, my fire investigator had to suspend the investigation for the day.”

Commissioner Hudgens is asking anyone with information about this fire to call his office at 800-282-5804. 

Officials said the only person there was a guard at the plant and no one was injured, as dozens of fire crews rushed in to contain the fire.

The Vienna Fire Department got the call around 8 p.m., officials arrived at the former Georgia-Pacific site about three minutes after the call came in. 

Firefighters arrived about one minute after the roof collapsed.

The fire department requested support from the city of Cordele and city of Americus with an aerial device.

According to Crisp County firefighters, officials reached out to them as well around 8 p.m., asking for a ladder truck to help battle the blaze.

Since the Crisp County Fire Department does not have a ladder truck, they didn't send any units. However, one of the firefighters said he could see the fire from the Crisp County line.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined at this time. 

Crews kept it from traveling to adjacent structures and wooded areas beside the plant. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • APD chief addresses vacant positions within the department

    APD chief addresses vacant positions within the department

    Friday, December 1 2017 4:52 PM EST2017-12-01 21:52:25 GMT
    Chief Michael Persley (Source: WALB)Chief Michael Persley (Source: WALB)

    Albany's Police Chief Michael Persley addressed current issues with recruiting and retaining officers in his department. 

    More >>

    Albany's Police Chief Michael Persley addressed current issues with recruiting and retaining officers in his department. 

    More >>

  • Americus armed robbery suspect arrested

    Americus armed robbery suspect arrested

    Friday, December 1 2017 4:00 PM EST2017-12-01 21:00:15 GMT
    Reginald Jamal Fench (Source: APD)Reginald Jamal Fench (Source: APD)

    Jamal Fench of Americus has been taken into custody and is charged with Armed Robbery and two counts of Aggravated Assault.

    More >>

    Jamal Fench of Americus has been taken into custody and is charged with Armed Robbery and two counts of Aggravated Assault.

    More >>

  • Valdosta man shot in robbery

    Valdosta man shot in robbery

    Friday, December 1 2017 3:32 PM EST2017-12-01 20:32:14 GMT
    Aquavious Morgan (Source: Lowndes Co. Sheriff)Aquavious Morgan (Source: Lowndes Co. Sheriff)

    Late Wednesday night, Valdosta Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Cypress Street. 

    More >>

    Late Wednesday night, Valdosta Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Cypress Street. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly