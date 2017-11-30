UPDATE: State will probe Georgia-Pacific fire

Crews responded to a fire at the old Georgia-Pacific plant in Vienna Thursday night. (Source: WALB)

Crews in Vienna responded to a fire at the old Georgia-Pacific Plant off Highway 41 Thursday night.

Friday morning, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens' office said they are investigating the fire.

"The exact cause of the fire is undetermined at this time," Hudgens said. "Because of extensive damage to the structure, my fire investigator had to suspend the investigation for the day.”

Commissioner Hudgens is asking anyone with information about this fire to call his office at 800-282-5804.

Officials said the only person there was a guard at the plant and no one was injured, as dozens of fire crews rushed in to contain the fire.

The Vienna Fire Department got the call around 8 p.m., officials arrived at the former Georgia-Pacific site about three minutes after the call came in.

Firefighters arrived about one minute after the roof collapsed.

The fire department requested support from the city of Cordele and city of Americus with an aerial device.

According to Crisp County firefighters, officials reached out to them as well around 8 p.m., asking for a ladder truck to help battle the blaze.

Since the Crisp County Fire Department does not have a ladder truck, they didn't send any units. However, one of the firefighters said he could see the fire from the Crisp County line.

Crews kept it from traveling to adjacent structures and wooded areas beside the plant.

