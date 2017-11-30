No injuries reported at Georgia-Pacific fire in Vienna

Crews responded to a fire at the old Georgia-Pacific plant in Vienna Thursday night. (Source: WALB)

Crews in Vienna responded to a fire at the old Georgia-Pacific Plant off of Highway 41 Thursday night.

Dozens of fire crews and EMS are still on the scene containing the fire.

Officials said the only person there was a guard at the plant and no one was injured

The Vienna Fire Department got the call around 8 p.m., officials arrived at the former Georgia-Pacific site about three minutes after the call came in.

Firefighters arrived about one minute after the roof collapsed.

The fire department requested support from the city of Cordele and city of Americus with an aerial device.

According to Crisp County firefighters, officials reached out to them as well around 8 p.m., asking for a ladder truck to help battle the blaze.

Since the Crisp County Fire Department does not have a ladder truck, they didn't send any units. However, one of the firefighters said he could see the fire from the Crisp County line.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined at this time.

Currently, crews have at least 80 percent of the fire contained and are working to keep it from traveling to adjacent structures and wooded areas beside the plant.

WALB News 10 will continue to update this story as details come in.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!