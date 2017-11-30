Another armed robbery in Valdosta makes 6 in less than 1 week

The Valdosta Police Department has reported the sixth armed robbery in less than a week.

Police said the robber used an unknown weapon.

Police have not released the details of the assault at this time. However, WALB News 10 does know that it happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Cypress Street on Wednesday, according to VPD's shift report.

Only one person has been caught so far out of the six robberies. That person was a 16-year-old male.

Officers said people should stay off of their phone when leaving their homes or a place of business and to be sure to make eye contact with people around you, so they know that you seem them. Police suggest that if a situation doesn't feel right, you should acknowledge that feeling and react accordingly.

You should call 911 if you notice someone or something out of the ordinary.

The Valdosta Police Department said tips can make a huge difference in ensuring the community's safety.

