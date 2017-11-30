Police need help identifying suspects in Albany shooting

Albany police are investigating a shooting that happened earlier this week.

It happened at the intersection of Colquitt Avenue and Auburn Drive Tuesday night around 10:30.

The victims told police they drove up to that intersection and spotted a Red Chevy Impala.

They then told officers that they saw someone wearing a gray hoodie and a black ski mask lean out from the back of the car and start shooting at them.

One person was shot in the arm.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

