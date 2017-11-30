Three Lee County student-athletes put pen to paper

Lee County had three female athletes sign letters of intent to continue as student-athletes in college.

Ramsay Miller is a senior cross country runner.

She's taking her talents to Point university after winning 3 region championships with the Lady Trojans.

Two softball players signed.

Jenna Hollomon is going right up US-19 to Georgia Southwestern State.

The third baseman helped the Lady Trojans to four sweet 16 appearances in her time in high school.

Second baseman Addison Renfroe signed with Augusta University.

The reigning region 1-6A defensive player of the year also helped the Lady Trojans to back-to-back region titles.

