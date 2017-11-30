Thomas Co. armed robbery suspects strike again

Investigators in Thomas County are searching for suspects they believe robbed the Dollar General store clerk at in Coolidge at gunpoint Wednesday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. at the store on Highway 319.

The sheriff's office said there are similarities in this case and the Circle K armed robbery from over the weekend.

Investigators think it may be the same suspects.

Surveillance video from the Circle K incident was released to WALB on Thursday.

Investigators said three men entered the Dollar General store fully covered and demanded money from the cash registers.

"It's very important to get these people off the street because they are one flinch away from harming someone while in the process of doing these robberies, and we don't want to have any homicides during these robberies," explained Tim Watkins with the Thomas County Sheriff's Office.

In both cases, the suspects went into the office of the business and unplugged the surveillance camera system.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Thomas County Sheriff's Office.

