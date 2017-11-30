Students from across South GA participate in skills challenge

Students from 14 school districts in South Georgia were able to show off their career skills in front of future employers.

More than 160 students participated in carpentry, plumbing, masonry, electrical and welding for the Skill Challenge competition on Thursday.

The event was held at the Sunbelt Ag Expo site in Colquitt County.

JCI Contractors was one of the sponsors of the event. They said there is a high demand for construction workers in South Georgia.

"If you have a good work ethic and a desire, the sky is the limit as far as pursuing a career in construction. I see these competitions and I see subcontractors and contractors walking around and looking. These seniors may leave here with a job today," said JCI President Lyndy Jones.

This was the first year the event was held.

Organizers hope to host it for many years to come.

