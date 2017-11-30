Most Wanted: Cordero Pinkins - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Most Wanted: Cordero Pinkins

CALHOUN CO., GA (WALB) -

The Calhoun County sheriffs office needs your help tracking down Cordero Pinkins.

The 29-year-old is wanted for obstruction of an officer and reckless driving. 

He has a tattoo on his upper left and right arm. 

If you know where he is, you are asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at (229) 849-2555. 

