Coffee case ends with drug suspect in cuffs

After a high-speed chase this morning, Coffee County sheriff’s authorities re-arrested a suspected drug trafficker who had been sought since failing to make a court appearance in July.

George Darryl Harper, 61, was charged with trafficking and manufacturing marijuana in February, 2016 after officials discovered over 300 pounds of marijuana near his farm.

He posted a $100,000 bond and was released, but then he failed to appear in court for a bond revocation hearing in July, 2017, and had been on the run since.

Harper was spotted by sheriff’s authorities in the area of Sinkhole Road, where he led deputies on a chase at over 100mph until they caught him at his residence on Youngie Fussell Road. He wearing a wig as a disguise.

Harper was transported to the Coffee County Jail, where he faces additional charges for failing to appear at the July court date.

