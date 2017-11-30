Slideshow: Over 20 arrested in Coffee drug sweep

The Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit, with the assistance of multiple local and state agencies, charged 21 people Wednesday on various drug possession and distribution charges.

This comes after a lengthy investigation involving undercover drug purchases throughout Coffee County over the last several months.

The Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit teamed up with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Coffee County K-9 Unit, City of Douglas Police Department, Appling County Sheriff’s Office, Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, Telfair County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Community Services, Nicholls Police Department and the Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office of the GBI.

Below is a list of the people charged as a result of the investigation, along with their charges:

Jennifer Nicole (Pritchard) Smith (41)– Poss. of a controlled substance (Clonazepam), poss. of methamphetamine (Smith was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for deposit account fraud)

Victoria Jean Bowen (47) – Sale of a controlled substance (Hydrocodone)

Jessica Michelle Ornelas (28) – Possession of a controlled substance X 2 (Hydrocodone)

Joan Lisa Harrell (50) – Sale of a controlled substance (Clonazepam)

James Henry Cady (58) – Sale of a controlled substance (Hydrocodone), sale of marijuana, poss. of marijuana with intent to distribute

Everett Lee Moore, Sr. (69) – Sale of a controlled substance (Hydrocodone), pimping

James Quinton Snipes (73) – Sale of a controlled substance X 2 (Hydrocodone)

Bruce Buster Carmichael (54) – Sale of a controlled substance (Methadone)

Oliver Ira Barfield, Jr. (24) – Sale of marijuana X 6, sale of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine)

Michael Wiley, Jr. (25) – Sale of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine)

Joshua Jerome Pridgen (41) – Sale of a controlled substance (Oxycodone)

Marcus Antwan Davis (33) – Sale of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine), use of communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

Willie Eshlon Thomas (29) – Sale of a controlled substance X 2 (Methamphetamine)

Davarious Akeem Peterson (26) – Sale of a controlled substance X 2 (Methamphetamine)

Billy Wayne Gifford (59) – Distribution of a controlled substance (Oxycodone)

Michael Lee Riles (36) – Sale of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine), sale of marijuana

Shawn “Demetrius” Nunn (47) – Sale of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine), use of communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

Jamey Antonio Coates (42) – Sale of a controlled substance X 2 (Cocaine), poss. of marijuana with intent to distribute, poss. of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (Ecstasy) (Coates was also arrested on an outstanding bench warrant and probation warrant)

Brandon James Thompson (32) – Sale of a controlled substance X 2 (Methamphetamine) (Thompson was also arrested on an outstanding probation warrant)

John Wesley Cook (54) – Poss. of cocaine (Cook was also arrested on an outstanding parole warrant)

Karen Ann McKinnon (55) – Sale of a controlled substance X 3 (Hydrocodone)

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!