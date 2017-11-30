Mayor signs 'World Aids Day' proclamation

Members of the Albany Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta stood with the mayor as she signed ithe proclamation. (Source: WALB)

Albany's mayor has officially proclaimed December 1st as 'World Aids Day,' urging citizens of the Good Life City to participate and observe it.

She signed the proclamation on Thursday.

Members of the Albany Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta stood with the mayor as she signed it.

The sorority members have been working closely with the Georgia Department of Health Southwest Health District to make people aware of the health problem.

Over a million Americans are living with HIV and Aids, and many people are fighting the disease right here in Southwest Georgia.

"The prevalence of this disease is really affecting a lot of people, not just in Dougherty County, but in Georgia and worldwide," said Alisha Lewis, a sorority member. "I wanted to get people to know what's going on."

Lewis said she hopes more people will begin to ask questions about HIV and Aids, and how they can help people living with the disease in the future.

