CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man uses fake bill to pay for beer

The surveillance video shows clerk checking money to see if it's real (Source: DCP)

Police need your help identifying this man (Source: Dougherty County Police )

A man trying to use a fake $100 bill to buy beer was caught on camera, in an Albany store.

Now, police need your help identifying him.

Dougherty County Police said the man with the white baseball cap and glasses, tried to use the counterfeit bill at the Express Lane Convenience store on Sylvester Road.

He walked up to the counter, hands the clerk the fake $100 bill, and watches as the clerk takes a closer look at the money.

DCP Captain Tom Jackson said this is what all store employees should do, especially around the holiday season, and especially with high-dollar bills.

"Any store can invest in a counterfeit detection pen," he said. "All you do is swipe the bill with it, and if it comes back negative, then they know they don't have an actual genuine bill. And they can always look for the security features in it."

If you recognize this man, call Dougherty County Police at 229-430-6600 or Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!