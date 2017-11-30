Brodie Field to host family movie night Friday

Participants can watch the movie in the stands or on the field (Source: WALB)

Two movies will be shown on the stadium's big screen Friday (Source: WALB)

Tift County's Brodie Field becomes an outdoor cinema, Friday, December 1, when Tift County's Public Schools host their first Family Holiday Movie Night.

Families are invited to bring their blankets and chairs, and set up in the stands or on the field to watch two holiday movies.

Tift County Public Schools will use the big screen to show "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and "Elf."

"We do spend a lot of time here on Friday nights in the fall and people love Friday nights at Brodie. So, while the football team may not be on the field this Friday, we are going to let our fans be on the field and continue one more night on Brodie Field," Tift County Schools Spokesperson Stacey Beckham said.

The overall event is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit the school's Partners in Education program and the Children's Clothes Closet.

The concession stand will also sell hot chocolate and popcorn.

The first movie begins at 6:00 p.m. with the second film following after that.

Beckham said depending on the success of Friday's event, more movies could be coming to the field in the future.

