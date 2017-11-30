Tifton's holiday event could draw 25K

More than 10 city blocks will be filled with vendors and activities on Saturday (Source: WALB)

Towns all over South Georgia are gearing up to host their own special holiday events, and Tifton is preparing for its 19th Annual Hometown Holiday Christmas Celebration.

The celebration kicks off on Thursday, November 30, with the Annual Tour of Homes.

Participants can purchase a $10 ticket at the Museum of Arts and Heritage on Love Avenue, and then tour six beautifully decorated homes located within the city's Historic District.

Guests are encouraged to stay downtown and shop and dine at the various local businesses located throughout the area.

"For Hometown Holiday, this is probably one of the biggest community events that we participate in. It brings in thousands of folks and adds to the economy by boosting the shopping season," Tifton Economic Development Director Lequrica Gaskins said.

More than 25,000 people are expected to be in town this weekend for the celebration's main event. The Christmas parade and festival will take place downtown on Saturday, December 2. The parade begins at 5:00 p.m. and the live entertainment and activities begin after that.

"If there is a Scrooge out there that's not really feeling the spirit, come on down and join us Saturday. I think we'll put you in the mood and you'll have a change of heart after Hometown Holiday," Tifton Mayor Julie Smith said.

For 19 years, the Hometown Holiday has provided free entertainment and activities for residents and tourists. Organizers said the annual event is a gift to the city and it's made possible through the donations of generous sponsors.

