Back the Blue donates thousands to Dougherty, Lee Co. law enforcement

Back the Blue supporters showed their support Wednesday with some generous donations.

Money raised during the Back the Blue 5K Run was presented to law enforcement in Dougherty and Lee County. The race was run August 5th, sponsored by Wild Side Running, and raised $7,000.

That money was donated to five law enforcement departments: Albany Police, Dougherty County Police, Dougherty County Sheriff's Office, Leesburg Police, and the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The departments will use the money to buy needed equipment.

The checks were presented to a representative from each department by Chris Phillips from Wild Side Running, Livingston Fulton, and Thomas Gieryic.

