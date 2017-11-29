Back the Blue donates thousands to Dougherty, Lee Co. law enforc - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Back the Blue donates thousands to Dougherty, Lee Co. law enforcement

Money raised during the Back the Blue 5K Run was presented to law enforcement in Dougherty and Lee County. (Source: Back the Blue Albany)
The departments will use the money to buy needed equipment. (Source: Back the Blue Albany)
(Source: Back the Blue Albany) (Source: Back the Blue Albany)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Back the Blue supporters showed their support Wednesday with some generous donations.

Money raised during the Back the Blue 5K Run was presented to law enforcement in Dougherty and Lee County. The race was run August 5th, sponsored by Wild Side Running, and raised $7,000.  

That money was donated to five law enforcement departments: Albany Police, Dougherty County Police, Dougherty County Sheriff's Office, Leesburg Police, and the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The departments will use the money to buy needed equipment.  

The checks were presented to a representative from each department by Chris Phillips from Wild Side Running, Livingston Fulton, and Thomas Gieryic.

  • Brodie Field to host family movie night Friday

    Two movies will be shown on the stadium's big screen Friday (Source: WALB)Two movies will be shown on the stadium's big screen Friday (Source: WALB)

    Tift County's Brodie Field will temporarily become an outdoor cinema. On Friday, December 1, Tift County's Public Schools is hosting its first Family Holiday Movie Night.

  • Tifton's holiday event could draw 25K

    Events run from November 30 through December 17 (City of Tifton)Events run from November 30 through December 17 (City of Tifton)

    Towns all over South Georgia are gearing up to host their own special holiday events. Tifton is preparing for its 19th Annual Hometown Holiday Christmas Celebration. The celebration kicks off on Thursday, November 30, with the Annual Tour of Homes.

  • Dougherty Co. resident wants changes made to 'dangerous' bus stop

    Neighbors want changes made to dangerous bus stop. (Source: WALB)Neighbors want changes made to dangerous bus stop. (Source: WALB)

    John Earley has watched the school bus stop near his home on US 19 near Antioch Road for nearly six years and now has witnessed three school bus crashes. He said something needs to be done to make it safer.

