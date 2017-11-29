Shooting victims' families demand answers on triple homicide

The family also took issue with Frazier being offered a $100,000 bond. (Source: Latasha Wade)

APD charged Ticorey Frazier with three counts of murder. (Source: Dougherty Co. Jail)

The two families of victims -- Tyquis Smith and Adrionna Holmes -- said they feel not enough is being done to solve their violent murders. (Source: WALB)

It's been five months since a triple murder stunned a Northwest Albany community.

On Wednesday night, the relatives of two of the murder victims are demanding answers and justice for their loved ones.

The families of Tyquis Smith and Adrionna Holmes said they feel not enough is being done to solve their violent murders, and they believe the problem is a shortage of officers.

"My son was shot seven times. Ms. McCoy's daughter was shot nine times. Demarquis Williams was shot seven times," said Latasha Wade, Tyquis Smith's mother.

All three were murdered in plain sight of two innocent children.

"Is no justice in that," Wade added.

Five months after the triple homicide, the families of Tyquis Smith and Adrionna Holmes were asking Albany police to give the case a closer look.

"I feel like they need more help to solve these murders. It's been 21 murders in Albany, Georgia," said Wade.

Every time another homicide occurs, Wade claims her son's case moves to the back burner because of the shortage of detectives.

"I'm not saying that APD is not doing their job...when we call they don't have any new information," explained Wade.

In June, her son Tyquis Smith, Adrionna Holmes, and Demarquis Williams were gunned down in a duplex unit on East Alberson Drive.

"If this was you, and you were here, would you want justice for your child? I don't eat, I don't sleep, nothing," said SharRon McCoy, Adrionna Holmes' mother, as tears streamed down her eyes.

McCoy was also looking for answers to her daughter's murder.

In August, APD charged Ticorey Frazier with three counts of murder.

"It still doesn't bring any closure to the family because the other two suspects are there and our children are gone," said Wade.

The family also took issue with Frazier being offered a $100,000 bond.

"The lead detective had not turned over his investigative paperwork to the DA so they can formally indict him on the charges," Wade added.

"He gets a bond for murdering three people because the 90-day time had expired, I was very hurt," said McCoy.

Warrants were issued for Shon Mallory in July.

Another suspect, Kareem Williams, is a person of interest.

We reached out to Albany Police Department about the families concerns.

They told us "this case remains active with the search continuing for both individuals -- Kareem Williams and Shon Mallory."

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is urged to call CrimeSTOPPERS or the Albany Police Department.

We are scheduled to do an interview with Albany Police Chief Michael Persely on Thursday afternoon to discuss how shortages are impacting homicide investigations and some of the claims made about the East Alberson murder investigation.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!