Lee Co. sports mega complex could boost local economy

On Wednesday night, Lee County leaders reviewed the proposal for the 100-acre sports complex that was submitted by Leesburg city officials.

County and city leaders expect the multipurpose complex to bring in a lot of foot traffic which could directly benefit local businesses.

In the proposal, the complex would have football and soccer fields, a marina, and walking trails.

Jeremy Morey, the Director of Recreation, said the county would soon be able to host sporting tournaments.

"A multipurpose facility to show ag, that can be broken down for small concerts that could host community events and cars shows and those type of things. All of those brings people into your community which also brings revenue and it enhances the quality of life in your community," said Morey.

If they approve it, then there will be an inspection of the property near the Leesburg West Bypass and the Kinchafoonee Creek where the complex would be located.

County leaders also said the recreation complex will be included on SPLOST 7 which will be on the election ballot in May 2018.

