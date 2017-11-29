WALB ALBANY AREA PLAYER OF THE WEEK (11/29/17): Kirt takes another one for Lee County

Lee County's defense has been instrumental in the team's best season in school history.

And Friday night's top performer from the defense was Andy Kirt, earning him the Albany-Area player of the week.

Kirt became the 4th Trojan to win the award this season, which is the most of any program.

The senior linebacker had 9 tackles and 3 sacks in the 34-14 quarterfinals win over Mays.

The victory avenged last year's loss to Mays in the postseason, and it also advanced Lee County to its first ever Semifinals appearance.

Kirt and the defense are playing their best ball at the right time of the year.

"It feels great to win this award," said Kirt. "I've busted my trail all year putting in the work and now its coming back to get me awards. Our defense on Friday night was clicking because my coach put in a great game plan and we just executed game plan."

The Trojans will need to wash, rinse and repeat Friday night when they host Glynn Academy Friday night in the state semifinals.

