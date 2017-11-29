Dougherty Co. resident wants changes made to 'dangerous' bus sto - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dougherty Co. resident wants changes made to 'dangerous' bus stop

By Whitney Shelton, Reporter
Connect
Neighbors want changes made to dangerous bus stop. (Source: WALB) Neighbors want changes made to dangerous bus stop. (Source: WALB)
Earley worries about the safety of his grand kids at the bus stop. (Source: WALB) Earley worries about the safety of his grand kids at the bus stop. (Source: WALB)
John Earley, Resident. (Source: WALB) John Earley, Resident. (Source: WALB)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

A concerned Dougherty County homeowner is asking for changes to be made to a school bus stop, saying it's a danger to the students.

On Tuesday, he saw a car hit the bus, sending two kids to the hospital.

John Earley has watched the school bus stop near his home on US 19 near Antioch Road for nearly six years and now has witnessed three school bus crashes. He said something needs to be done to make it safer.

"I don't leave my grandkids out there. I sit with them every morning and afternoon and make sure they get on the bus," said Earley.

John Earley lives along US Highway 19 where the school bus was rear-ended Tuesday by a car. Earley explained this isn't the first time this has happened.

"This is the third bus crash we've had involving vehicles on this road," added Earley.

Not only has Earley witnessed these crashes but watched someone almost hit his own grandson.

"A vehicle passed between the bus and my car and if I hadn't grabbed my oldest grandson and pulled him out of the way he would've been hit," said Earley.

Earley has reached out to the Department of Transportation and local law enforcement about this issue.

"I've called the Dougherty County Police Department and unfortunately they couldn't do anything because they couldn't see the vehicle or anything and that's a lot of the problem," said Earley.

WALB News 10 reached out to D.O.T. and they had this to say:

"All the signs or signals or whatever are not going to help if people aren't paying attention," said Juanita Birmingham, GDOT District Communications Officer.

The problem is that drivers are not being alert enough on busy roads like US 19.

"You're supposed to stop and they don't. Some of them will fly by there at 60-65 mph," explained Earley.

Not being alert could result in a child getting hurt on a school bus, something no one wants to see. 

"It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when. Somebody is not going to pay attention and really tear up one of these buses," said Earley.

Earley is advocating for more signage or more law enforcement patrols around this area. He said D.O.T won't put up any signs because of a line of sight issue.

"I don't understand it. I mean you go down a dead end street you are going to see a dead end. Why put a dead end sign," said Earley.

Earley said he will continue to advocate for improvements at the school bus stop because he said nothing is more important than the safety of our children. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Brodie Field to host family movie night Friday

    Brodie Field to host family movie night Friday

    Thursday, November 30 2017 8:53 AM EST2017-11-30 13:53:58 GMT
    Two movies will be shown on the stadium's big screen Friday (Source: WALB)Two movies will be shown on the stadium's big screen Friday (Source: WALB)

    Tift County's Brodie Field will temporarily become an outdoor cinema. On Friday, December 1, Tift County's Public Schools is hosting its first Family Holiday Movie Night.

    More >>

    Tift County's Brodie Field will temporarily become an outdoor cinema. On Friday, December 1, Tift County's Public Schools is hosting its first Family Holiday Movie Night.

    More >>

  • Tifton's holiday event could draw 25K

    Tifton's holiday event could draw 25K

    Thursday, November 30 2017 8:42 AM EST2017-11-30 13:42:56 GMT
    Events run from November 30 through December 17 (City of Tifton)Events run from November 30 through December 17 (City of Tifton)

    Towns all over South Georgia are gearing up to host their own special holiday events. Tifton is preparing for its 19th Annual Hometown Holiday Christmas Celebration. The celebration kicks off on Thursday, November 30, with the Annual Tour of Homes.

    More >>

    Towns all over South Georgia are gearing up to host their own special holiday events. Tifton is preparing for its 19th Annual Hometown Holiday Christmas Celebration. The celebration kicks off on Thursday, November 30, with the Annual Tour of Homes.

    More >>

  • Dougherty Co. resident wants changes made to 'dangerous' bus stop

    Dougherty Co. resident wants changes made to 'dangerous' bus stop

    Thursday, November 30 2017 4:16 AM EST2017-11-30 09:16:39 GMT
    Neighbors want changes made to dangerous bus stop. (Source: WALB)Neighbors want changes made to dangerous bus stop. (Source: WALB)

    John Earley has watched the school bus stop near his home on US 19 near Antioch Road for nearly six years and now has witnessed three school bus crashes. He said something needs to be done to make it safer.

    More >>

    John Earley has watched the school bus stop near his home on US 19 near Antioch Road for nearly six years and now has witnessed three school bus crashes. He said something needs to be done to make it safer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly