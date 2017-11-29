Dougherty Co. resident wants changes made to 'dangerous' bus stop

Earley worries about the safety of his grand kids at the bus stop. (Source: WALB)

A concerned Dougherty County homeowner is asking for changes to be made to a school bus stop, saying it's a danger to the students.

On Tuesday, he saw a car hit the bus, sending two kids to the hospital.

John Earley has watched the school bus stop near his home on US 19 near Antioch Road for nearly six years and now has witnessed three school bus crashes. He said something needs to be done to make it safer.

"I don't leave my grandkids out there. I sit with them every morning and afternoon and make sure they get on the bus," said Earley.

John Earley lives along US Highway 19 where the school bus was rear-ended Tuesday by a car. Earley explained this isn't the first time this has happened.

"This is the third bus crash we've had involving vehicles on this road," added Earley.

Not only has Earley witnessed these crashes but watched someone almost hit his own grandson.

"A vehicle passed between the bus and my car and if I hadn't grabbed my oldest grandson and pulled him out of the way he would've been hit," said Earley.

Earley has reached out to the Department of Transportation and local law enforcement about this issue.

"I've called the Dougherty County Police Department and unfortunately they couldn't do anything because they couldn't see the vehicle or anything and that's a lot of the problem," said Earley.

WALB News 10 reached out to D.O.T. and they had this to say:

"All the signs or signals or whatever are not going to help if people aren't paying attention," said Juanita Birmingham, GDOT District Communications Officer.

The problem is that drivers are not being alert enough on busy roads like US 19.

"You're supposed to stop and they don't. Some of them will fly by there at 60-65 mph," explained Earley.

Not being alert could result in a child getting hurt on a school bus, something no one wants to see.

"It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when. Somebody is not going to pay attention and really tear up one of these buses," said Earley.

Earley is advocating for more signage or more law enforcement patrols around this area. He said D.O.T won't put up any signs because of a line of sight issue.

"I don't understand it. I mean you go down a dead end street you are going to see a dead end. Why put a dead end sign," said Earley.

Earley said he will continue to advocate for improvements at the school bus stop because he said nothing is more important than the safety of our children.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!