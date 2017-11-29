Heart to hand quilt exhibit now open at Albany Museum of Art - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Heart to hand quilt exhibit now open at Albany Museum of Art

By Whitney Shelton, Reporter
Heart to Hands exhibit now open. (Source: WALB) Heart to Hands exhibit now open. (Source: WALB)
A collection of 30 quilts are featured. (Source: WALB) A collection of 30 quilts are featured. (Source: WALB)
Paula Williams, Executive Director. (Source: WALB) Paula Williams, Executive Director. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany Museum of Art is introducing a new exhibit that showcases quilts made by African-American women.

The exhibit features a collection of 30 colorful and creatively designed quilts by African-American quilt makers. 

All quilts are from Montgomery Alabama and were made between the mid-1950s and the end of the 20th century. 

The quilts are in 3 different categories, storytelling, traditional and inspirational.

Some of the artists featured Mary Maxtion, Lureca Outland, Nora Ezell and Yvonne Wells.

Executive Director Paula Williams said she wants this exhibit to highlight women artists in history.

"I think it's important to bring the works of women artists to the forefront. It's one of my personal goals for the museum," said Williams.

This exhibit will be available until February 24. The Albany Museum of Art will be open special hours for the duration of the exhibition, Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon - 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 - 4 p.m.

