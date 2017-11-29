Americus residents and church leaders get active shooter trainin - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Americus residents and church leaders get active shooter training

By Whitney Shelton, Reporter
RUN, HIDE, FIGHT is a tactic they said to use during an active shooter situation. (Source: WALB) RUN, HIDE, FIGHT is a tactic they said to use during an active shooter situation. (Source: WALB)
Dozens came out for the active shooter training. (Source: WALB) Dozens came out for the active shooter training. (Source: WALB)
Diana Roberts, participant. (Source: WALB) Diana Roberts, participant. (Source: WALB)
AMERICUS, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Dougherty Drug Unit and other law enforcement agencies hosted an active shooter training at United Holiness Church in Americus on Wednesday.

The hope is to help prepare members if something tragic were to happen. 

Officials and residents explained with church attacks all over the United States, it could very well happen in South Georgia. 

"Even though it's far away now, it could come to this area just like they say it could never happen here but it could happen any place, even Americus," said participant Diana Roberts.

ADDU officials said they will be hosting more training sessions around South Georgia. In January, ADDU will hold a mock active shooter scene for people to learn what to do in those situations. 

