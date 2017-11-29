Americus residents and church leaders get active shooter training

Tift County's Brodie Field will temporarily become an outdoor cinema. On Friday, December 1, Tift County's Public Schools is hosting its first Family Holiday Movie Night.More >>
Towns all over South Georgia are gearing up to host their own special holiday events. Tifton is preparing for its 19th Annual Hometown Holiday Christmas Celebration. The celebration kicks off on Thursday, November 30, with the Annual Tour of Homes.
John Earley has watched the school bus stop near his home on US 19 near Antioch Road for nearly six years and now has witnessed three school bus crashes. He said something needs to be done to make it safer.
Money raised during the Back the Blue 5K Run was presented to law enforcement in Dougherty and Lee County.
On Wednesday night, Lee County leaders reviewed the proposal for the 100-acre sports complex that was submitted by Leesburg city officials.
