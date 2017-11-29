EDC recognizes Albany Green Energy - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

EDC recognizes Albany Green Energy

The biomass facility is up and running next to P&G. (Source: WALB) The biomass facility is up and running next to P&G. (Source: WALB)
Justin Strickland is the EDC President for Albany-Dougherty County. (Source: WALB) Justin Strickland is the EDC President for Albany-Dougherty County. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany-Dougherty Economic Commission made its second-to-last stop on the 'Made in Albany' campaign on Wednesday.

It showcased the newly completed Albany Green Energy facility, a Biomass Energy Plant next to Procter & Gamble.

EDC President Justin Strickland said the facility is on the cutting edge of energy manufacturing. 

Right now the plant provides steam for P & G. It will soon provide steam for the Marine Corps Logistics Base as well.

"Having that kind of incredible facility that stabilizes P & G's steam energy requirement and puts energy back on the grid shows that Green Energy works in Southwest Georgia," said Strickland.

The plant burns waste pine products from a 60-mile radius to make the energy. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

