Kiwanis Club makes donation to Open Arms

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

An Albany nonprofit organization received a hefty donation on Wednesday. 

Members of the Kiwanis International Club in Albany presented Open Arms with a $1,200 check. 

Open Arms has multiple locations in Albany. Its mission is to help heal and give hope to children and young adults who have been abused in various forms. 

Street Outreach Director Dinetha Rayner said that during this time of year, the organization is especially busy. She said any donations go a long way. 

"Anything else that someone can do to help. Because we can't possibly do it all by ourselves with just the grant money. So anything that anybody else does is very much appreciated," said Rayner. 

Rayner said the donation will help pay for hygiene products, clothing and food. 

