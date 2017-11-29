ASU students teaching in DCSS schools - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ASU students teaching in DCSS schools

Elementary school students learned about math from future educators. (Source: WALB) Elementary school students learned about math from future educators. (Source: WALB)
Alyssa Carter is a senior education student at ASU. (Source: WALB) Alyssa Carter is a senior education student at ASU. (Source: WALB)
Laytona Stephenson is the principal at Live Oak Elementary. (Source: WALB) Laytona Stephenson is the principal at Live Oak Elementary. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Officials at Albany State University have been working to get their students more involved in the South Georgia community. On Wednesday, education students spent time at one Dougherty County Elementary School.

"I just love the kids and I love their energy and there's always something that you can learn from them," said Alyssa Carter, a senior education student at ASU. 

Carter is learning from elementary students in Live Oak Elementary School about how she could become a successful educator.

At the same time, students at Live Oak Elementary learned from her, and some 40 other aspiring teachers.

Wednesday was a trial run for a program ASU is hoping to launch with the school system. 

"What we plan to do is maybe once a semester going to the schools and do a teaching just like we did today," explained Carter. 

Many students already student teach in Dougherty County. During this activity, they taught on a larger scale, by creating minute long hands-on lessons. 

"So we are trying to see what works best, what went wrong," said Carter. 

Carter and her classmates brainstormed about the lessons in class this semester. On Wednesday, they incorporated techniques like using competitions and music to excite students. 

"It is providing support to them and helping them learn outside the regular four walls of the classroom," explained Carter, as she taught students about counting money. 

Many Live Oak teachers watched the college students interact with their own. Principal Laytona Stephenson said she was able to offer pointers. 

"I've given them some feedback. They've laughed and said 'I've not thought about that,'" explained Stephenson. 

Stephenson said events like these are also a perfect networking times for students. Many of them, she said she may soon help hire.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Brodie Field to host family movie night Friday

    Brodie Field to host family movie night Friday

    Thursday, November 30 2017 8:53 AM EST2017-11-30 13:53:58 GMT
    Two movies will be shown on the stadium's big screen Friday (Source: WALB)Two movies will be shown on the stadium's big screen Friday (Source: WALB)

    Tift County's Brodie Field will temporarily become an outdoor cinema. On Friday, December 1, Tift County's Public Schools is hosting its first Family Holiday Movie Night.

    More >>

    Tift County's Brodie Field will temporarily become an outdoor cinema. On Friday, December 1, Tift County's Public Schools is hosting its first Family Holiday Movie Night.

    More >>

  • Tifton's holiday event could draw 25K

    Tifton's holiday event could draw 25K

    Thursday, November 30 2017 8:42 AM EST2017-11-30 13:42:56 GMT
    Events run from November 30 through December 17 (City of Tifton)Events run from November 30 through December 17 (City of Tifton)

    Towns all over South Georgia are gearing up to host their own special holiday events. Tifton is preparing for its 19th Annual Hometown Holiday Christmas Celebration. The celebration kicks off on Thursday, November 30, with the Annual Tour of Homes.

    More >>

    Towns all over South Georgia are gearing up to host their own special holiday events. Tifton is preparing for its 19th Annual Hometown Holiday Christmas Celebration. The celebration kicks off on Thursday, November 30, with the Annual Tour of Homes.

    More >>

  • Dougherty Co. resident wants changes made to 'dangerous' bus stop

    Dougherty Co. resident wants changes made to 'dangerous' bus stop

    Thursday, November 30 2017 4:16 AM EST2017-11-30 09:16:39 GMT
    Neighbors want changes made to dangerous bus stop. (Source: WALB)Neighbors want changes made to dangerous bus stop. (Source: WALB)

    John Earley has watched the school bus stop near his home on US 19 near Antioch Road for nearly six years and now has witnessed three school bus crashes. He said something needs to be done to make it safer.

    More >>

    John Earley has watched the school bus stop near his home on US 19 near Antioch Road for nearly six years and now has witnessed three school bus crashes. He said something needs to be done to make it safer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly