ASU students teaching in DCSS schools

Officials at Albany State University have been working to get their students more involved in the South Georgia community. On Wednesday, education students spent time at one Dougherty County Elementary School.

"I just love the kids and I love their energy and there's always something that you can learn from them," said Alyssa Carter, a senior education student at ASU.

Carter is learning from elementary students in Live Oak Elementary School about how she could become a successful educator.

At the same time, students at Live Oak Elementary learned from her, and some 40 other aspiring teachers.

Wednesday was a trial run for a program ASU is hoping to launch with the school system.

"What we plan to do is maybe once a semester going to the schools and do a teaching just like we did today," explained Carter.

Many students already student teach in Dougherty County. During this activity, they taught on a larger scale, by creating minute long hands-on lessons.

"So we are trying to see what works best, what went wrong," said Carter.

Carter and her classmates brainstormed about the lessons in class this semester. On Wednesday, they incorporated techniques like using competitions and music to excite students.

"It is providing support to them and helping them learn outside the regular four walls of the classroom," explained Carter, as she taught students about counting money.

Many Live Oak teachers watched the college students interact with their own. Principal Laytona Stephenson said she was able to offer pointers.

"I've given them some feedback. They've laughed and said 'I've not thought about that,'" explained Stephenson.

Stephenson said events like these are also a perfect networking times for students. Many of them, she said she may soon help hire.

