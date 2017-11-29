Safe celebrating: What VFD recommends for safe holiday decorating

In the midst of Christmas season many of us will have our homes decorated with lights and trees, but the extras in our home, also mean we need to be more safety conscious.

The Valdosta Fire Department wants to remind community members of how they can be festive and prevent fires at the same time.

VFD said that people should make sure to keep their tree watered if its a live tree. If it is dry, the heat of the lights set a higher chance of the tree catching on fire.

VFD also recommends people turn their tree lights off at night.

"When you know you're going to bed at night, just go ahead and turn the lights off. It's just a safety precaution, it may never happen, but you don't want to take that chance that you'll be the one whose house catches on fire," said Fire and Life Safety Educator Tangela Rowe.

Valdosta firefighters also said to remember to not block your exits with large Christmas decorations and to make sure your smoke detectors are up to date.

VFD added that electrical distribution or lighting equipment was involved in two out of every five or (40%) of home Christmas tree fires.

