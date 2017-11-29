GA 2-year-old with cancer heads to Disney, family grateful for Christmas cards

You can send cards to this address in Leary. (Source: WALB)

Evan, on the right, is with his baby brother. His parents work hard to make his hospital room as home-like as possible. The adjustment was tough for Evan. (Source: WALB)

Evan is on the far left, holding is baby brother's hand, enroute to Disney today with his siblings. (Source: WALB)

It's a Christmas challenge that is making waves on social media.

The family of a young Leary boy, diagnosed with stage four high-risk neuroblastoma, issued a request Tuesday for Christmas cards to brighten up 2-year-old Evan Vickers hospital room.

The post has been shared hundreds of times.

And now, Evan is on the trip of his young life, a visit to Disney World thanks to a Pavo business.

The Vickers family of six is all smiles in photos shared with us on Wednesday, at a rest stop on their way to Disney.

It's their first family vacation with Evan, ever.

"We haven't been home long enough to go anywhere, to be honest with you. The longest Evan has spent home was two weeks, and that was in November," said his mother, Brittany Vickers, on the phone from the car traveling to Orlando, Florida.

The trip was a surprise, a gift from the Pavo Haunted House in November.

"Minnie Mouse came in and brought a little stuffed Mickey for Evan and told him we were going to Disney," said Brittany. "Being home and able to take Evan to Disney feels amazing. We just can't wait to see his face."

It will be a short trip, just two days.

Evan will be back in Atlanta on Monday for a surgery and testing before returning later for more lengthy cancer treatments.

"Evan and I will head back up the week of December 11 to start antibody therapy," explained Brittany.

It's a six-month course, with more long stays at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

"Evan has been hospitalized a lot since January. We always do our best to make it as much like home as we possibly can because Evan was such a home-body before he was diagnosed. He had a hard time adjusting to being in the hospital so much. And, that has just become our thing," Brittany said.

A "thing" the family is now asking others to share in by using a social media post inviting people to mail a Christmas card to Evan.

The quick response has overwhelmed the family.

"It's amazing and I can't wait to get these and put these up in Evan's room and show him card by card exactly how loved he is," explained Brittany.

Brittany explained that there is a treatment to get Evan into remission for this type of cancer, and knows Evan is in 'God's hands', and that he 'will pull through this'.

If you would like to mail a Christmas card to Evan, you can send it to this address in Leary:

Fight Like Evan

P.O. Box 159

Leary, Georgia 39862

