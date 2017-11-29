Downtown Thomasville to host first ever 'Sip and Stroll'

From live music to shopping to enjoying your favorite beer or wine, there will be something for everyone at Thomasville's first ever Sip and Stroll event on Friday.

“Enjoy the splendor of the holiday season in downtown Thomasville as you stroll in and out of all the shops and restaurants,” said Main Street Director April Norton. “Retailers will feature one-of-a-kind holiday gifts at great prices that your family and friends are sure to love. When you’re ready for a shopping break, stop into one of downtown’s delicious dining spots- from fresh seafood to southern with a twist, there’s something for every taste in downtown.”

While you're enjoying your beer or wine and doing some holiday shopping, there will also be live music on Broad Street and Jackson Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

And from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. there will be a concert to wrap up the evening's events.

“The community is invited to join us at the Park and Amphitheater from 8:00-10:00 p.m. for a free concert featuring local favorites, Bleu Burden,” said Thomasville Events Director Sarah Turner.

There will also be horse-and-carriage rides for $5 per person.

“We’re thrilled to bring the carriage rides to downtown for this event,” said Turner. “Horse-and-carriages trotting down Broad Street harkens back to Thomasville’s days of old and will put you in the holiday spirit.”

The Sip and Stroll will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 1, in downtown Thomasville and will go until 10 p.m.

For more details on the event, contact the city of Thomasville Main Street office at (229) 227-7020 or online at the downtown Thomasville website.

