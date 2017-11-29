Man wanted for kidnapping in FL arrested in Coffee County

A man wanted for kidnapping and other charges in Florida was found and arrested in Coffee County on Wednesday, according to the Coffee County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's officials said that Columbus Mizell Jr., 26, was wanted on charges of obstructing justice, aggravated battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and theft by the Leon County Sheriff's Office in Florida.

Coffee County deputies and the U.S. Marshal's Service found Mizell at a residence off Brooks Avenue in Douglas on Wednesday.

According to the Coffee County Sheriff's Office, Mizell has ties to the Coffee County area.

Mizell was taken into custody and is being held at the Coffee County Jail, awaiting extradition to Florida.

