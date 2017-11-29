VFD to host 2 Shop with a Firefighter events - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

VFD to host 2 Shop with a Firefighter events

By Damon Arnold, Reporter
Connect
Valdosta Fire Department will be taking children shopping for Christmas that have been victims of a house fire or natural disaster. (Source: WALB) Valdosta Fire Department will be taking children shopping for Christmas that have been victims of a house fire or natural disaster. (Source: WALB)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Valdosta firefighters will be putting out 'fires' in the hearts of children this year as they take them Christmas shopping.

The Valdosta Fire Department will hold two different 'Shop with a Firefighter' events this holiday season.

Firefighters will select children that have been victims of a house fire or natural disaster, the Red Cross is also able to nominate children in need.

Firefighter Tangela Rowe said her favorite part of Shop with a Firefighter is the selflessness. 

"When I see the kids selected, and they may have siblings who weren't selected, and they're picking out gifts for their siblings, not just for themselves. So, they're all in the Christmas spirit and they realize that it's not just about them," said Rowe.

Shop with a Firefighter will begin December 9, at the Target located at 1815 Norman Drive in Valdosta from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. 

The next one will be on December 12 and will be at the Walmart at 3274 Inner Perimeter Road from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

