Boys & Girls Club of Albany to launch end-of-year campaign

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The campaign helps provide funding to continue to operate key services for youth like having vehicles that transport kids to the various units across town. 

Last year, staff came close to meeting that goal. 

Boys & Girls Club of Albany currently serves about 3,000 kids.

"We don't see it as giving, we see it as an investment. You're making an investment in the future, in the future lives of these young people that we serve daily. Our records and our research show, our evaluation reports show that we have a significant impact. We know that 96 percent of our kids expect to graduate from high school," explained President & CEO Marvin Laster. 

The Boys & Girls Club of Albany end-of-year campaign starts on Friday, December 1. 

Click here to donate.

Donations made to 501 C organizations during the holiday season are tax deductible. 

