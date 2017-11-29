Run-off elections happen December 5

Here is a list of local run-off races in the WALB viewing area, on December 5, 2017.

Atkinson County, Pearson Mayor

Calhoun County, Arlington Mayor

Crisp County, Cordele city commissioner at-large

Dougherty County, Ward II

Grady County, City Commissioner, District one

Lowndes County, Valdosta City Council, District 4

Terrell County, Bronwood Mayor

Thomas County, City Council at-large

