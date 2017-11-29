Run-off elections happen December 5

Here is a list of local run-off races in the WALB viewing area, on December 5, 2017.
Atkinson County, Pearson Mayor
Calhoun County, Arlington Mayor
Crisp County, Cordele city commissioner at-large
Dougherty County, Ward II
Grady County, City Commissioner, District one
Lowndes County, Valdosta City Council, District 4
Terrell County, Bronwood Mayor
Thomas County, City Council at-large
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
Keep up with WALB on the go!
Follow us on social and download our apps!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.