Run-off elections happen December 5

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Here is a list of local run-off races in the WALB viewing area, on December 5, 2017.

Atkinson County, Pearson Mayor 

Calhoun County, Arlington Mayor 

Crisp County, Cordele city commissioner at-large 

Dougherty County, Ward II 

Grady County, City Commissioner, District one 

Lowndes County, Valdosta City Council, District 4 

Terrell County, Bronwood Mayor 

Thomas County, City Council at-large

