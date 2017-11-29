Former O'Reilly employee arrested, charged with robbery

Thomasville Police have arrested a former O'Reilly Auto Parts employee, after a robbery Tuesday morning.

Police said Michael Albarran, who was fired in September, snatched the store's deposit from the manager as he was walking to his car with it.

The manager chased after him and during a struggle, the manager pulled off the mask Albarran was wearing, and was able to identify him.

TPD responded to Albarran's home on Maple Street and his family was able to locate him.

Albarran has been charged with robbery.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!