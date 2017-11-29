Former O'Reilly employee arrested, charged with robbery

Law enforcement in Decatur County is investigating a former Bainbridge Teacher who is accused of assaulting a 6-year-old student with autism. Investigators say this happened at the Pathways Educational Program in Bainbridge.More >>
Originally charged with murder, Greg Griffis pled guilty on November 27, 2017 to voluntary manslaughter, in the shotgun death of Thomas Vining, which happened in February.More >>
Thomasville Police said Michael Albarran, who was fired in September, snatched the store's deposit from the manager.More >>
The Dougherty County School System continues to expand its Partners in Excellence Program. Partners in Excellence allows businesses and organizations the opportunity to support the school system.More >>
For the first time ever, Albany city leaders will now have funds dedicated to improving infrastructure for six straight years.More >>
