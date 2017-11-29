DCSS continues to expand its partners program

Procter & Gamble is one of the partners involved in the program (Source: WALB)

The Dougherty Co. School System gained more than 30 additional partners this year (Source: WALB)

The Dougherty County School System continues to expand its Partners in Excellence Program.

Partners in Excellence allows businesses and organizations the opportunity to support the school system.

These partners can help students in various ways like mentoring students once a week, providing students with job training, or writing a check for school supplies.

The school system said some businesses, like U-Save-It Pharmacy, have even provided internships for students, so they could gain knowledge of a particular career field before studying it in college.

These partners come in all different forms. Current partners include large companies like Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Procter & Gamble. Some smaller businesses are also participating, like The Cakery and Rabbitman's Footwear.

"The reality is that we have 15,000 students and their success impacts the region, so we won't turn anyone away," DCSS Spokesperson J. D. Sumner said.

This year, 32 new organizations joined the more than 200 partners already participating in the program.

"Putting these businesses, community leaders, and churches into our schools in connection with students, so they can help them grow as individuals," Sumner said.

In the future, the school system would like to give back to its partners. The school system said the schools can help the organizations through school projects or even work-based learning opportunities.

For more information about the program, click here .

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!