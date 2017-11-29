DCSS continues to expand its partners program

The Dougherty County School System continues to expand its Partners in Excellence Program. Partners in Excellence allows businesses and organizations the opportunity to support the school system.More >>
For the first time ever, Albany city leaders will now have funds dedicated to improving infrastructure for six straight years.More >>
Started in 1983 by the Junior Woman's Club of Albany, the Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony is an annual fundraiser for cancer patients and their families in Southwest Georgia.More >>
The church leaders said they understand that there have been many attacks on churches across the United States, and it could happen in Albany.More >>
For the 12th year in a row, an Albany fraternity is giving coats to the Salvation Army and they hope other organizations will do the same.More >>
