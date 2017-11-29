High School Basketball: Tuesday scores and highlights

The following are scores from high school basketball games WALB was able to cover Tuesday.

FINAL: Thomasville 78 - Westover 71 (OT)

Reggie Perry scored a game high of 32 points on the night.

FINAL: Tift Co. (G) 46 - Cook Co. 37

Kaysie Harrelson scored a game high of 11 points on the night. Jamia Level had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Deerfield-Windsor basketball head coach Gordy Gruhl attempted to earn his 1,100th win Tuesday.

