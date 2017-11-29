Phoebe hosts annual Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony

Started in 1983 by the Junior Woman's Club of Albany, it's an annual fundraiser for cancer patients and their families in Southwest Georgia. (Source: WALB)

Tuesday night the Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony was held in front of Phoebe Putney Hospital in Albany.

Started in 1983 by the Junior Woman's Club of Albany, it's an annual fundraiser for cancer patients and their families in Southwest Georgia. Dozens of people attended the ceremony.

Cancer survivor Steve Dilts was the honorary tree lighter for 2017.

"The lights that will be shining on the tree are in remembrance of people who have passed," said Dilts. "But they are also there honoring people who are fighting cancer and who have won the battle. My light is up there. It arrived in 2000."

Some of the money raised by the Lights of Love program will be used to rebuild the lighthouse, which was destroyed by the January storms. It's a house where cancer patients and their families can stay during treatments.

