Albany church leaders learn active shooter defense

Law enforcement officers told the church leaders that if an active shooter attacks their house of worship, they must quickly decide to run, hide, or fight for survival. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of pastors and church leaders attended the information session at the New Birth Fellowship Church in East Albany. (Source: WALB)

Albany church leaders learned life-saving lessons Tuesday night on what to do if their church is attacked by an active shooter.

Dozens of pastors and church leaders attended the information session at the New Birth Fellowship Church in East Albany.

The Albany Dougherty Drug Unit and other law enforcement agencies taught the workshop.

The church leaders said they understand that there have been many attacks on churches across the United States, and it could happen in Albany so they want to be prepared.

"It's sad to say the times are getting harder. People are getting more desperate. So desperate situations cause people to act out in desperate measures," said New Birth Fellowship Church Coordinator Angelia Daniels.

Law enforcement officers told the church leaders that if an active shooter attacks their house of worship, they must quickly decide to run, hide, or fight for survival.

A.D.D.U. officials said they will host another active shooter training for churches in January.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!