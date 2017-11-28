TEAM OF THE WEEK (11/28/17): Irwin Co. unseats former champs

The Indians were named Team of the Week (Source: WALB)

When it comes to the high school football playoffs, the smallest mistakes can be very costly, but victory is also that much more rewarding.

That's what out team of the week found out last Friday.

The Irwin County Indians won a tough match up against last year's Single A state champions, Macon County .

The Indians would fight hard in the game of inches for a final score of 21-15.

They also showed off consistency. Irwin County narrowly defeated Macon County earlier this year as well.

The Indians advance to the semifinals to face ECI Friday at home.

